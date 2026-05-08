Zegras scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Zegras' tally tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period, but that was all Frederik Andersen would give up. The 25-year-old Zegras snapped a four-game point drought with the goal. He's earned two goals, three assists, 12 shots on net, 22 hits, 26 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over nine outings in a top-six role this postseason.