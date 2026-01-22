Zegras notched two power-play assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Zegras has two goals and three helpers over his last five outings. He set up Bobby Brink and Christian Dvorak's second-period tallies in this contest. For the season, Zegras is up to 19 goals, 27 helpers, 16 power-play points, 109 shots on net and 34 PIM through 49 appearances. His career high is 65 points, set in 81 games in 2022-23 with the Ducks, but that looks like a mark he'll be able to surpass if he stays steady for the rest of the campaign.