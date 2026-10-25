Zegras collected two power-play assists in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Anaheim.

Both helpers came 63 seconds apart in the first period as the Flyers grabbed a 2-0 lead on tallies by Matvei Michkov and Porter Martone, but the Ducks came storming back over the final 40 minutes. Zegras has put his slow start to the season behind him, getting onto the scoresheet in four straight games and racking up two goals and seven points during the heater with four of those points (one goal, three assists) coming on the power play.