Zegras scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

Zegras had been limited to two helpers over his previous six games. The 24-year-old reached the 20-goal mark for the season, his third year of accomplishing that feat, which he had missed in the previous two campaigns. He's at 47 points (17 on the power play), 119 shots on net, 34 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 54 appearances this season.