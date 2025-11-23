Zegras netted a goal and fired four shots on target in Saturday's 6-3 win over the win.

Zegras continues to impress with his new team this season as he placed the bow on top of a strong victory for the Flyers with a late goal Saturday. Overall, the 24-year-old winger has seven goals, 21 points and 47 shots on goal in 20 games this season. The rising star has five goals in his last four games and has revitalised his career in the Flyers' system. He's already just 12 points away from surpassing the 32 points he posted in 57 games a year ago and has a strong chance to hurdle his career high of 65 points from the 2022-23 campaign. Fantasy managers who drafted Zegras or grabbed him off the waiver wire are rejoicing, and it's best to scoop him up from free agency in all formats before it's too late.