Zegras scored a power-play goal in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Zegras found the back of the net with a wrister at the 1:55 mark of the second period, giving the Flyers a 3-0 lead, although they'd have to fight back and earn the win in the shootout. Zegras has eight goals and 14 assists in 23 games this season. If he can keep this pace, he would be in line to post career-best numbers in both goals and points -- as long as he stays healthy throughout the campaign.