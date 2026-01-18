Zegras had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Zegras has gone as the Flyers have gone lately. The team has lost six in a row (0-5-1), and Zegras has just three points (one goal, two assists) in that span. He does have 16 shots in that span, but look closely and you'll find he put up a seven spot in a single game. Zegras is well on his way to a career high this season. He has 44 points, including 19 goals, and 107 shots in 47 games. His previous best came in 2022-23 when he delivered 65 points (23 goals, 42 assists) in 81 games.