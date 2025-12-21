Zegras scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Zegras extended his point streak to seven games (nine points; five goals, four assists). And he has put up points in 11 of his last 12 games (eight goals, six assists). Zegras has already put up 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 34 games. That includes 12 power-play points. Last season, he scored 12 goals and 20 assists with four power-play points in 57 games in Anaheim. The move to Philly sure looks good on Zegras.