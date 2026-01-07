Zegras scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Anaheim.

The former Duck, and the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, erased an early 1-0 deficit with two tallies in the first period. He beat Lukas Dostal with a pair of one-timers from almost the same spot to the netminder's left. It was Zegras' fourth multi-goal performance of the season. He's having a breakout campaign with the Flyers, racking up 17 goals and 41 points through 41 contests.