Flyers' Trevor Zegras: Supplies pair of assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zegras notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.
Zegras has been remarkably consistent in December, getting on the scoresheet in 12 of 14 games this month. He's earned six goals and nine assists over that span. The 24-year-old forward is up to 15 goals, 24 helpers, 85 shots on net, 30 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 37 appearances. Zegras' top-line role and spot on the first power-play unit appear secure, and that makes him a reliable fantasy producer as he cashes in on the promise he showed in 2021-22 and 2022-23.
