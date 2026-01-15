Zegras scored a power-play goal on seven shots, added two PIM and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Zegras had gone three games without a point, his longest slump of the season. The 24-year-old's downturn on offense is part of a larger trend of low-scoring play from the Flyers. Overall, Zegras has 18 goals, 42 points (14 on the power play), 102 shots on net and 34 PIM across 45 appearances. He remains firmly in a top-six role.