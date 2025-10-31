Zegras had two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Predators on Thursday.

One goal came on the power play. Zegras has started to warm up -- he's on a three-game, seven-point (four goals, three assists) scoring streak that includes two three-point efforts. And he has four goals, eight assists and 16 shots in 10 games this season. The Zegras resurrection may be in progress, but we'll temper expectations for a little while longer. But so far, so good.