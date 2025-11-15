Zegras scored twice on seven shots and added an assist in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Blues.

The line of Zegras, Christian Dvorak and Owen Tippett accounted for all five of the Flyers' goals in regulation. Zegras had a chance to win it on a penalty shot in overtime that he couldn't convert, but he went back to the same move to beat Jordan Binnington for the lone shootout tally by either team. Prior to Friday, Zegras had been limited to four assists over his first six outings in November. All of his goals this season have come in pairs -- he has six goals, 19 points, 37 shots on net, 18 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 17 appearances. He had just 32 points in 57 contests with the Ducks last year, but it looks like the offseason trade that sent Zegras to Philadelphia has sparked his offense.