Zegras scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Zegras has surged late in the season with four goals and nine assists over his last 13 games. He's up to 26 goals, 67 points, 167 shots on net, 62 PIM, 46 hits and 28 blocked shots over 81 appearances. The Flyers clinched their playoff spot Monday and made mass call-ups Tuesday ahead of their regular-season finale, so it's possible Zegras gets rested ahead of the postseason.