Flyers' Trevor Zegras: Two points Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zegras recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
Zegras participated in two of the Flyers' three goals in this win, setting up Bobby Brink's first-period goal and later adding one of his own before the end of that first frame. Zegras remains one of the Flyers' most productive players and has notched 30 points this season, with 12 goals and 18 assists.
