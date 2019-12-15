Flyers' Tyler Pitlick: Dealing with concussion
Pitlick (concussion) won't play in Sunday's game against the Jets, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Pitlick left early in Saturday's game against the Wild after playing just 4:17. It was revealed the 28-year-old sustained a concussion, so he'll likely miss additional time. Scott Laughton (groin) was also injured during the contest and won't be able to play Sunday. The Flyers recalled Carsen Twarynski and Nicolas Aube-Kubel to fill in for the time being.
