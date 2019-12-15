Pitlick (concussion) won't play in Sunday's game against the Jets, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pitlick left early in Saturday's game against the Wild after playing just 4:17. It was revealed the 28-year-old sustained a concussion, so he'll likely miss additional time. Scott Laughton (groin) was also injured during the contest and won't be able to play Sunday. The Flyers recalled Carsen Twarynski and Nicolas Aube-Kubel to fill in for the time being.