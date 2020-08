Pitlick scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 4-1 round-robin win over the Lightning.

Pitlick finished the round-robin with a goal, six hits, four shots and a plus-2 rating in three games. The 28-year-old had 20 points in 63 contests during the regular season. He can put up modest numbers in a bottom-six role, but likely won't attract much attention from DFS managers.