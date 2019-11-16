Pitlick tallied a goal on his lone shot in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

Pitlick's first Flyers campaign has been anything but productive so far -- the winger has three points in 15 games including Friday's goal. Pitlick has added 26 hits, but with an average ice time of 10:54 per game entering Friday, he's been used sparingly. That won't translate to fantasy value in the near-term.