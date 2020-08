Pitlick scored a goal on three shots and added two hits Saturday in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders in Game 3.

Pitlick opened the scoring just over 14 minutes into the game, sending a shot through traffic from the top of the left faceoff circle. It was the second tally of the postseason for the third-line winger, who snapped an eight-game goal drought. Pitlick, an eight-goal scorer during the regular season, will continue to serve in a bottom-six role.