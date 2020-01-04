Flyers' Tyler Pitlick: Going through slump
Pitlick has no points and a minus-1 rating with six shots on goal in the last five games.
The 28-year-old wasn't exactly setting any records prior to this cold streak, but he did have two goals and five points with a plus-6 rating and 14 shots over the course of about a month (10 games) from Thanksgiving to just before Christmas week. The only category Pitlick is consistently contributing to, though, is hits. He has three goals, eight points, a minus-1 rating, 36 shots and 63 hits in 35 games this season.
