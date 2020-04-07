Pitlick had eight goals and 20 points with a plus-11 rating in 63 games prior to the NHL pausing the 2019-20 season in March.

The 28-year-old was putting together a pretty strong all-around campaign prior to the season's suspension. Pitlick was on track to reach double digits in goals for the second time in his career and challenge his 27-point career high. Pitlick's plus-11 rating is his best mark too. He also has 76 shots on goal, 12 PIM, 132 hits and 42 blocks.