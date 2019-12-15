Flyers' Tyler Pitlick: Leaves Saturday's game
Pitlick (undisclosed) exited Saturday's contest in Minnesota and will not return.
Pitlick was on the ice for just 4:17 Saturday before leaving the game. The Flyers have a back-to-back scheduled Sunday so his status for that contest is uncertain right now. An update should be available after the game.
