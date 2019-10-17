Flyers' Tyler Pitlick: Off to very slow start
Pitlick has one point, an assist, in his first five games with the Flyers this season.
He also has one shot on net, two PIM, six hits and three blocks in five contests this season. Pitlick has only played more than 47 games in an NHL season once in his career, but in that season, he tallied 14 goals and 27 points. If he plays often this season, he should reach double digits in goals and points, but that will only be possible if he starts getting more shots on goal.
