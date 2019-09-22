Pitlick (wrist) was cleared to practice with no contact Sunday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Pitlick had surgery to repair a torn muscle in his wrist in late August, and was finally able to get the "all clear" for non-contact practice. The Flyers open the new season at home Oct. 4 against the Blackhawks, and it's still unclear if Pitlick will be healthy enough for the game.