Flyers' Tyler Pitlick: Progressing from injury
Pitlick (wrist) was cleared to practice with no contact Sunday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Pitlick had surgery to repair a torn muscle in his wrist in late August, and was finally able to get the "all clear" for non-contact practice. The Flyers open the new season at home Oct. 4 against the Blackhawks, and it's still unclear if Pitlick will be healthy enough for the game.
