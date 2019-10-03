Pitlick (wrist) has been cleared to play ahead of Friday's regular-season opener against the Blackhawks, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pitlick appeared in 47 games with the Stars last campaign, notching eight goals and 12 points over that span. If he's able to stay healthy and hold onto a spot in Philadelphia's bottom six, he'll probably be good for double-digit goals and 20-plus points in 2019-20, but that level of production won't make him a worthwhile fantasy option.