Pitlick posted a minus-2 rating with no other significant statistics in a 7-1 loss against the Penguins on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old is off to an extremely slow start with his new team. He only has one assist with zero goals and just four shots on net in eight games. Pitlick also has a minus-4 rating. There's no guarantee Pitlick continues to remain in the lineup with his current struggles.