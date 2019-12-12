Pitlick posted three hits and a block in a 3-1 loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has been more physical than ever before this season, as he's on pace for a career-high 134 hits. That's 40 more than he posted last season. While that's great, Pitlick has been of little help in any other category. He has two goals with six points, a minus-3 rating, four PIM and 23 shots on net in 27 games this season.