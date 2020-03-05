Pitlick scored on his only shot of the game and doled out three hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Washington.

Pitlick finished off a 4-on-2 rush late in the second period to give the Flyers a 3-1 lead, a goal that held up as the winner. The 28-year-old has carved out a steady bottom-six role for the Flyers in his first year with the organization, producing eight goals and 19 points in 60 games with a plus-10 rating.