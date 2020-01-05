Flyers' Tyler Pitlick: Snaps six-game goal drought
Pitlick scored a goal on a team-high four shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Pitlick's tally at 3:00 of the third period put the Flyers on the board. The 28-year-old entered Saturday on a six-game goal drought. He's registered only nine points and 40 shots on goal in 36 appearances this season. Pitlick is mostly used in a bottom-six role, which will keep him from making much of an impact in the fantasy game.
