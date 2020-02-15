Pitlick has six goals and 16 points with a plus-7 rating and 62 shots in 52 games this season.

The 28-year-old began heating up just before the All-Star break and has continued that into February. He has two goals and seven points with a plus-7 rating in the last 12 games, which is a decent bulk of his production this season. He has a 10.0 shooting percentage during this recent run of success, which suggests maintaining this pace isn't impossible. Pitlick also has 108 hits, 33 blocks and 12 PIM in 52 games.