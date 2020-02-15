Flyers' Tyler Pitlick: Still heating up
Pitlick has six goals and 16 points with a plus-7 rating and 62 shots in 52 games this season.
The 28-year-old began heating up just before the All-Star break and has continued that into February. He has two goals and seven points with a plus-7 rating in the last 12 games, which is a decent bulk of his production this season. He has a 10.0 shooting percentage during this recent run of success, which suggests maintaining this pace isn't impossible. Pitlick also has 108 hits, 33 blocks and 12 PIM in 52 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.