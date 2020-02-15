Play

Pitlick has six goals and 16 points with a plus-7 rating and 62 shots in 52 games this season.

The 28-year-old began heating up just before the All-Star break and has continued that into February. He has two goals and seven points with a plus-7 rating in the last 12 games, which is a decent bulk of his production this season. He has a 10.0 shooting percentage during this recent run of success, which suggests maintaining this pace isn't impossible. Pitlick also has 108 hits, 33 blocks and 12 PIM in 52 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories