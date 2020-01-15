Pitlick has one goal and zero assists with an even rating in his last 10 games.

The 28-year-old didn't exactly light the world on fire at the beginning of the season, but he was a solid contributor with three goals and eight points in his first 30 games. But Pitlick has gone very cold since then with only a goal and 12 shots in the last 10 contests. In the last three games, Pitlick has zero shots as well. During his first season with the Flyers, he has four goals and nine points in 40 games.