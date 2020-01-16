Pitlick scored a goal and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Pitlick hasn't played all that well lately -- it's just his second goal in his last 11 contests. The 28-year-old is up to 10 points, 43 shots on goal and 73 hits in 41 games this season. His career high is 27 points in 80 outings in 2017-18, so don't expect the winger to go on a sudden hot streak anytime soon.