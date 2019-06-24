Pitlick was traded to Philadelphia in exchange for Ryan Hartman on Monday.

Pitlick should take on a bottom-six role with his new club after wearing out his welcome in Dallas. After racking up 14 goals and 27 points over 80 games with the Stars in 2017-18, Pitlick scored just 12 points (eight goals) in 47 appearances last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories