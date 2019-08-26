Flyers' Tyler Pitlick: Undergoes wrist surgery
Pitlick had surgery to repair a tear in his wrist suffered during offseason training and will be sidelined at least four weeks, the team announced Monday.
Pitlick will likely miss the entirety of the preseason, though the team's last warm-up game against HC Lausanne is exactly four weeks after the start of his rehab work (Sept. 2). Even if the center is healthy enough to play Opening Night against the Blackhawks on Oct. 4, his lack of practice time could see him scratched from the lineup anyway.
