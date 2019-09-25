Pitlick (wrist) will head overseas with the Flyers for their preseason clash with HC Lausanne and 2019 NHL Global Series matchup with Chicago, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pitlick hasn't been cleared for contract yet, but the fact that he is going to head overseas with the club bodes well for his availability Opening Night. The 26-year-old was expected to start the year on the wing, but an injury to Nolan Patrick (upper body) could see the natural center anchoring the third line.