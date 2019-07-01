Flyers' Tyler Wotherspoon: Brought in by Philadelphia
Wotherspoon signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Flyers on Monday.
Wotherspoon was waived by the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Blues ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, but he stuck around with AHL San Antonio and proceeded to record four goals and 18 assists over 70 minor-league contests. Still, even with a clean slate, Wotherspoon is merely a depth option for fantasy purposes.
