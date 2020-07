Wotherspoon has been promoted to the Flyers' training camp roster for Phase 3.

Wotherspoon led all AHL Lehigh Valley defensemen with 22 points in 54 contests this season and should probably be considered the club's eighth blueliner on the depth chart. In addition to Wotherspoon, the club also added forward German Rubtsov, defensemen Andy Welinski, Nate Prosser, Yegor Zamula and Mark Friedman and goaltenders Alex Lyon and Kirill Ustimenko.