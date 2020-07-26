Wotherspoon won't be included on Vancouver's 31-man playoff roster, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Wotherspoon led AHL Lehigh Valley in defensemen scoring this season with 22 points across 54 games. The club with go with 10 defensemen as Nate Prosser was also cut from the final submission.
