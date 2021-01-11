Wotherspoon was placed on waivers Monday.
Wotherspoon will spend the balance of the upcoming campaign with AHL Lehigh Valley unless he is claimed before noon on Tuesday. The 27-year-old posted four goals and 22 points with the Phantoms during the 2019-20 season.
