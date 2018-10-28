Flyers' Tyrell Goulbourne: Ascends to big club
Goulbourne was recalled by the Flyers on Sunday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Goulbourne was called up since the Flyers are struggling on the ice and now have four forwards on injured reserve, too. The 24-year-old has three points in seven games for AHL Lehigh Valley this year, and he failed to notch a point in nine games for the Flyers last season. His first chance to get in the lineup is Tuesday versus the Ducks.
