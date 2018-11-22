Flyers' Tyrell Goulbourne: Back with big club
Goulbourne was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
The Edmonton native probably doesn't celebrate American Thanksgiving, but he has a lot to be thankful for on this Turkey Day. Goulbourne and Nicolas Aube-Kubel -- who was sent down to the AHL to make room for Goulbourne -- both have zero NHL points in exactly nine appearances, so this move is unlikely to make much of a difference in fantasy circles.
