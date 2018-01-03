Flyers' Tyrell Goulbourne: Brought up to big club
The Flyers recalled Goulbourne from AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
The Flyers had an open spot on their roster prior to Boulbourne's promotion, so he'll join the team and round out their depth up front for the foreseeable future. The 2013 third-round pick has notched six goals and 11 points in 34 games with Philadelphia's AHL affiliate this season.
