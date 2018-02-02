Goulbourne was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Goulbourne averaged just 5:33 of ice time in eight games, failing to mark his first NHL point. The 24-year-old winger has six goals, 10 points and 38 PIM in 34 minor-league games this season, and his assignment will leave a vacant roster spot, which could signal a separate recall for Saturday's game against the Senators.