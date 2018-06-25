Goulbourne earned a qualifying offer from the Flyers on Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Goulbourne played in nine games for the Flyers back in January, but averaged a mere 5:35 of ice time. In 63 minor-league contests this past season, the winger notched eight goals, 10 helpers and a plus-15 rating. Given his lack of a clear scoring touch, the Edmonton native will likely be kept in the minors to further his development.