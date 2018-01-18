Goulbourne is projected to skate with Scott Laughton and Jori Lehtera on the fourth line against Toronto on Thursday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

This will be the rookie's fourth game of the season, and he's averaged only 5:21 of ice time per contest through the first three. Goulbourne recorded just six goals and four assists through 34 games with AHL Lehigh Valley before being promoted to the Flyers, so with a depth role, it's probably wise to keep fantasy expectations in check.