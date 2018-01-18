Flyers' Tyrell Goulbourne: Likely to play against Maple Leafs
Goulbourne is projected to skate with Scott Laughton and Jori Lehtera on the fourth line against Toronto on Thursday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
This will be the rookie's fourth game of the season, and he's averaged only 5:21 of ice time per contest through the first three. Goulbourne recorded just six goals and four assists through 34 games with AHL Lehigh Valley before being promoted to the Flyers, so with a depth role, it's probably wise to keep fantasy expectations in check.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...