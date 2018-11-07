Flyers' Tyrell Goulbourne: Reassigned to minors
Goulbourne was loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
An energetic second-year winger, Goulbourne was recalled ahead of an Oct. 30 road contest against the Ducks, but he didn't tag in for his season debut in that game or the three that followed. Still, Goulbourne's time could come soon enough since the Flyers took him in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.
