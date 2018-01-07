Flyers' Tyrell Goulbourne: Reassigned to minors
Goulbourne was sent down to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Philadelphia not scheduled to play again until Saturday against New Jersey, it's likely the transaction was made so Goulbourne can see some action during the break. The 23-year-old only played 5:23 of ice time in his debut Saturday against St. Louis, but provided a physical spark notching four hits and going plus-one nonetheless.
