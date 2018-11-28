Philadelphia assigned Goulbourne to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

The Flyers activated Michael Raffl (lower body) off injured reserve Tuesday, so they're no longer in need of Goulbourne's services as a depth forward. The 24-year-old will continue to be one of the first skaters the big club turns to when it's in need of reinforcements up front, but he won't have any fantasy value in 2018-19.