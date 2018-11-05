Flyers' Tyrell Goulbourne: Waiting for first NHL action in 2018-19
Goulbourne hasn't dressed since the Flyers recalled him to the NHL on Oct. 28.
The Flyers recalled Goulbourne and Nicolas Aube-Kubel at about the same time, but Aube-Kubel has drawn the spot in the starting lineup. Goulbourne has yet to leave the press box for a game. Last season, Goulbourne didn't register a point in nine NHL games. He is only useful in dynasty formats.
