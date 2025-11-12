default-cbs-image
Foerster (lower body) has been taken off injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Edmonton, per the NHL media site.

Foerster was technically classified as a game-time decision, but his activation off IR clears the way for him tos uit up versus the Oilers. The 23-year-old winger is set to slot into a third-line role alongside Noah Cates and Bobby Brink. Prior to his four-game injury absence, Foerster was producing very consistently, generating a point in seven of his opening 11 outings, including a pair of power-play goals.

